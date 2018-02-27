Billionaire Henry Cheng Kar-shun’s New World Development on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent decline in interim core profit for the six months ended December as property sales fell 24 per cent, although they were higher than estimates from two brokerages.

Underlying profit, excluding revaluation gain on investment properties, was HK$4.2 billion for the six months to December, down from HK$5 billion a year earlier, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Revenue realised from property sales decreased to HK$9.89 billion from HK$13 billion a year earlier.

The earnings were well above the estimates of HK$2.97 billion to HK$3.6 billion from Morgan Stanley and CIMB Securities.

“Notwithstanding the uncertainties, the group will adhere to its development policy of gaining a foothold in the Greater China region while aggressively expanding its businesses in Hong Kong and mainland China,” said Cheng, who is also the chairman, in a statement.

The company generated revenue of HK$27.93 billion in the six-month period, up 4.9 per cent from HK$26.63 billion a year earlier.

Net profit, including a HK$7.2 billion revaluation gain in investment properties, jumped 160 per cent to HK$11.26 billion for the half-year ended December from HK$4.33 billion last year.

The company declared an interim dividend of 14 HK cents per share.

“Core profit should resume growth upon the completion of Pavilia Bay in the second half,” said Raymond Cheng, director of property equity research at CIMB Securities, in a research note before the earnings release.

Ahead of the result announcement, shares in New World Development rose 0.33 per cent to close Tuesday’s morning session at HK$12.

The developer plans to launch more projects later this year. The Fleur Pavilia in North Point will provide 611 units. Its project with the Urban Renewal Authority in Sheung Heung Road will have 300 units. New Word development is also cooperating with Henderson Land Development to offer 240 units in Waterloo Road in Ho Man Tin and 500 units in Tai Tong in Yuen Long.