Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong’s second-largest developer by market capitalisation, reported a 36.7 per cent jump in first-half underlying profits on Tuesday, driven by upward spiral in home prices and strong sales.

Underlying profit, excluding revaluation gains on investment properties, climbed to HK$19.97 billion for the July to December period. Net profit that included property revaluation gains was up 59.9 per cent to HK$33 billion. Revenue for the six-month period rose 19 per cent to HK$55.17 billion.

The core earnings beat the HK$17.5 billion and HK$18 billion forecasts by Morgan Stanley and CIMB Securities respectively.

The developer, which has a diversified portfolio of flats, retail and office space in Hong Kong and mainland China, increased its interim dividend by 9 per cent to HK$1.20 per share.

“The earnings growth driver is Hong Kong property sales,” said Praveen Choudhary, a Morgan Stanley equity analyst in a research note.

SHKP shares closed down 0.61 per cent to HK$129.80 on Tuesday before the results announcement.

Looking ahead, chairman Raymond Kwok Ping-luen said in the results statement that the group was confident of its performance in property sales during the current financial year, where 40 per cent of residential space scheduled for completion has already been pre-sold.

“The group’s medium-term target for its annual property sales value in Hong Kong is HK$40 billion,” Kwok said.

During the six months under review, profit generated from property sales was HK$13.9 billion, compared to HK$8.3 billion over the same period previously.

The substantial increase was mainly due to the fact that most of the current financial year’s development projects in Hong Kong were completed in the first half of the year.