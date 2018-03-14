China sovereign fund CIC exits Blackstone investment

China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its equity holding in Blackstone, the giant US private equity firm, exiting an 11-year old investment.

The original agreement with Beijing Wonderful Investments, the legal entity set up by CIC to invest in Blackstone, was struck in May 2007, just before the US firm’s initial public offering a month later in New York.

The pact allowed the sovereign wealth fund to own up to 9.99 per cent of the private equity firm, but in 2008, the sovereign wealth fund raised its stake in Blackstone to 12.5 per cent.

CIC’s exit from Blackstone comes amid growing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington since US President Donald Trump took office just over a year ago.

Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to US$60 billion of Chinese imports and looks set to target the technology and telecoms sectors.

“As of February 22 this year, Beijing Wonderful Investments no longer owned any non-voting common units,” Blackstone said in its annual report, without giving details.

Beijing-headquartered CIC, whose assets topped US$800 billion at the end of 2016 thanks mainly to stronger returns from its overseas portfolios, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Despite CIC’s stake sale, a Blackstone spokesman said in a separate statement on Wednesday that the US private equity firm continues “to expand this important relationship as one of CIC’s major asset managers”.

The financial details of the sale were not immediately clear, but sources said the Chinese sovereign fund had been gradually selling its shares over the last few years.

CIC, founded to help China boost returns on its foreign exchange reserves, is believed to have owned about 4.5 per cent of Blackstone at the end of last year.