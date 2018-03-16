BusinessCompanies
Li Ka-shing

Billionaire tycoon Li Ka-shing retires, hands control of empire to son Victor

PUBLISHED : Friday, 16 March, 2018, 4:41pm
UPDATED : Friday, 16 March, 2018, 5:15pm

Eric Ng
Li Ka-shing, whose life journey from humble beginnings to Asia’s biggest business fortunes became the epitome of entrepreneurship that inspired generations of Hongkongers, has announced his retirement after almost seven decades at the pinnacle of one of the world’s largest corporate conglomerates.

“I have decided to step down as chairman of the company and retire from the position of executive director at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company,” Li said in filings for CK Hutchison Holdings and CK Asset Holdings to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

He will serve as senior advisor of both companies.

“I am grateful to have been able to create value for shareholders all these years, and serve society,” Li said. “This has been my greatest honour. I thank everybody for their love and support.”

Li will dedicate his time and effort toward philanthropy, led by the KS-LK Foundation, especially on issues related to medical health, and social issues, he said.

Also known as superman to many, Li, who turns 90 in July, will hand over the chairmanships of his two flagship companies to his elder son Victor.

