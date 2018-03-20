Hong Kong stocks fall, dragged by insurers, banks

Hong Kong stocks were lower in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, dragged by insurers and banks after US markets dropped overnight.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.46 per cent or 145.85 points at 31,367.91, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index dropped 0.48 per cent or 61.25 points to 12,599.21.

Ping An Insurance (Group) fell 1.86 per cent to HK$89.80. Brokers expect the country’s second-largest insurer in terms of premiums to report a 22 per cent profit increase for 2017 later on Tuesday.

AIA Group lost 0.59 per cent to HK$67.60 and China Pacific Insurance (Group) sank 1.22 per cent to HK$40.35.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China slid 1.16 per cent to HK$6.83 and Bank of China eased 0.69 per cent to HK$4.34.

HSBC slipped 0.45 per cent to HK$76.80, while Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing was 0.72 per cent lower at HK$275.

Internet giant Tencent Holdings, the most heavily traded stock, declined 0.7 per cent to HK$458.20 and Apple supplier AAC Technologies eased 0.66 per cent to HK$151.20

China Literature also fell 0.91 per cent to HK$81.30 despite reporting that its annual turnover rose 60.2 per cent year on year to 4.095 billion yuan (US$646.16 million) at the end of December 2017 and net profit was up 1,416 per cent on year to 556 million yuan.

The fall in Hong Kong stocks comes after all three major US indices closed lower own on Monday, with Facebook shares tumbling 6.7 per cent, posting its biggest daily drop in four years, as chief executive Mark Zuckerberg faced calls from both US and European lawmakers to explain how a consultancy that worked on President Donald Trump’s election campaign gained access to data on 50 million of its users.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.35 per cent at 24,610.91, the S&P 500 lost 1.42 per cent to 2,712.92 and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.84 per cent at 7,344.24.

Mainland markets also fell on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index dropping 0.33 per cent or 10.67 points to 3,268.58 while the CSI 300 – which tracks large companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – dropped 0.39 per cent or 15.92 points to 4,058.33.

The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 0.60 per cent or 66.24 points to 11,002.25 while the Nasdaq style ChiNext shed 0.40 per cent or 7.43 points to 1,835.49.

Asian markets were lower around the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.86 per cent at 21,297.15. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.25 per cent and the Australia’s All Ordinaries dropped 0.57 per cent.