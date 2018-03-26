Hong Kong stocks set to slide further on trade war fears

Hong Kong stocks looked likely to open significantly lower on Monday, extending steep losses from last week, as fears about a potential US-China trade war continued to mount.

The Hang Seng Index futures spot March contract fell 1.5 per cent, or 447 points, to 29,700 in the pre-opening session.

Last week, the Hang Seng Index skidded 1,192 points, or 3.8 per cent, to close at 30,309.29, after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on at least US$50 billion worth of Chinese goods, which was immediately followed by China’s response threatening to retaliate.

Last week, US stock indices posted their worst weekly losses since January 2016. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.8 per cent on Friday to 23,533.2, extending its weekly loss to 5.7 per cent.

The S&P 500 index declined 2.1 per cent on Friday to close at 2,588.26, recording a 6 per cent drop for the week.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 2.4 per cent to 6,992.67 on Friday and down 6.5 per cent over the week.

In mainland China, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 3.4 per cent on Friday to close at 3,152.76, with steelmakers and shipbuilding shares leading losses.