Hong Kong stocks rose Tuesday morning, as investors welcomed signs that the US and China were in talks to avert a full-blown trade war.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 1 per cent, or 301.59 points, to 30,850.36. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-shares index, gained 0.8 per cent, or 94.45 points, to 12,292.15.

Blue-chip stocks mostly rose.

AAC Technologies, a supplier for Apple’s iPhones, rebounded 5 per cent to HK$152.20 after suffering steep losses in the past few sessions on trade war concerns. Sunny Optical Technology also gained 1.2 per cent to HK$159.90.

“Concerns for a trade war have eased as investors expect the US and China to negotiate on tariffs and trade imbalance,” said Sam Chi Yung, a strategist for South China Securities.

China Unicom pulled up 5.6 per cent to HK$9.84, after several investment banks raised their target prices for the stock on the back of the firm’s stronger than expected earnings for 2017.

China Overseas Land and Investment jumped 3.5 per cent to HK$28.05, after posting a 10.1 per cent increase in net profit last year. China Vanke climbed 2.6 per cent to HK$33.25, after the company said its full-year profit increased 33.4 per cent in 2017 from a year earlier.

In mainland China, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 per cent to 3,161.66 in midmorning trade. The large-cap CSI300 added 0.9 per cent to 3,915.06.

The Chinese markets tracked gains on Wall Street on Monday, as major US stock indexes closed sharply higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.8 per cent to end at 24,202.60, posting its third-best point gain in history. The S&P 500 advanced 2.7 per cent to 2,658.55, and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 3.3 per cent to 7,220.54.

On Monday, a report by The Wall Street Journal said China and the US had quietly started talks on improving US access to Chinese markets, led by China’s vice-premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Last week, global markets were hammered after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports, followed by Beijing’s response threatening to retaliate with tariffs on US$3 billion US goods.