Most Kwai Chung, which runs popular satirical magazine 100Most and a digital media site tapping into Hong Kong’s youth culture, saw its stock soar as much as tenfold on its trading debut before paring some gains by noon.

The firm’s initial public offering had attracted the most public subscriptions in Hong Kong history.

Most Kwai Chung opened at HK$8.4 on Wednesday morning and quickly shot up to HK$11.76, ten times its IPO price of HK$1.2.

By the noon break, the stock was quoted at HK$7.18, with 150 million shares having changed hands.

With a current market cap of HK$1.9 billion, the company is more valuable than a slew of established media companies in Hong Kong, including Sing Tao News Corporation, i-Cable Communication, Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings, and Next Digital.

“We feel surprised about the market response,” said Ivan Yuen, a spokesman for the company, at the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong exchange on Wednesday.

He said even the founders didn’t anticipate the quick rise of the firm, which has expanded from print to digital in the past few years.

The success of the listing is partly down to Patrick Lam, president of One Media Group, who invested in the company in 2012 despite the fact it was yet to turn a profit, Yuen added.

In the future, Most Kwai Chung plans to host more major commercial events to expand its sources of revenue.

100Most is a satirical weekly magazine in Hong Kong, which has quickly gained popularity since its launch in 2013. It described its style as “snappy and funny” and reflecting the attitudes of Hong Kong’s young people.

In 2015, 100Most established TV Most, an online video platform that provides sarcastic videos on daily matters.

Satirical magazine publisher Most Kwai Chung makes Hong Kong IPO history with retail offer oversubscribed 6,000 times

The three founders of the company are Roy Tsui (popularly known by pen name Lam Yat-hei), Iu Kar-ho (dubbed Ah Bu) and Luk Ka-chun (who goes by the pen name Chan Keung), who were all born in the 1980s.

They together hold a 67.5 per cent stake in Most Kwai Chung after the IPO, with each owning the same number of shares.

Each founder’s stake is worth about HK$430 million currently.

“The demand for the stock is largely due to the brand name,” said Alex Wong, director of asset management at Hong Kong-based Ample Capital. “100Most magazine and Most TV are popular among many Hong Kong people.”

Besides, the IPO market in general has been heating up in the past few weeks. Investors may want to “replicate the success” of some previous listings such as eye clinic C-Mer and B&S International, which sells popular Taiwan beverage brand Ten Ren Tea, he said.

The two companies’ recent IPOs attracted oversubscriptions of 1,557 times and 2,600 times respectively.

Most Kwai Chung said in an exchange filing on Tuesday that retail investors had submitted bids to buy 42.45 billion shares, 6,289 times the number of shares available in the public tranche.

The total fundraising amount is only HK$81 million. But the huge subscription from retail investors has left previous hot IPOs in the shadows.

Previously, Magnum Entertainment, a nightclub operator in Hong Kong, had claimed the crown as the city’s most pursued IPO with an oversubscription of 3,559 times in 2014.

100Most – a satirical weekly that is a hit with Hong Kong’s Occupy generation

Most Kwai Chung, which derives most of its revenues from advertising from digital media platforms, reported a net profit of HK$36.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, up 62 per cent year on year.

Still, for the eight months to November 2017, net profit decreased 84 per cent from the same period a year earlier to HK$5.2 million, because of a decrease in gross profit and the spending on IPO preparations, the company said.