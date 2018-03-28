Wu Xiaohui, the former car insurance salesman who founded Anbang Group and mounted the biggest takeover bid in worldwide hotels, has been put on trial in Shanghai, the first among China’s entrepreneurs to face charges amid a government crackdown on freewheeling deal making.

Wu, who was removed from his post as Anbang chairman by the Chinese insurance regulator on February 23, appeared at the No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court in Shanghai, according to a live telecast of the proceedings via China’s Weibo social network. He’s on trial on charges of illegal fundraising, fraud, and embezzlement, according to the court.

Wu appeared in court in a suit, with more than 50 people in attendance, including his family members, delegates from the legislature the National People’s Congress and the media, according to the Weibo report.

The court case closes a chapter in a series of investigations that have been mounted on Anbang and a handful of China’s biggest overseas asset buyers since June 2017, in a government programme to pare back leveraged buyouts and rein in financial malfeasance. Regulators in banking, securities and insurance had worked together, cracking down in particular on insurance policies with guaranteed returns - something called wealth management products, of which Anbang is among the biggest sellers - that were used as war chests to finance hostile takeovers and acquisitions.

Anbang itself has been put under the ward of the state for at least a year, with officials from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CIRC) taking over the company’s daily operations. The regulator has the option to extend its supervision by another year, and will seek out new investors to take it over.

Anbang, founded in 2004, had grown from a seller of car insurance policies into one of China’s largest insurance providers, with more than 800 billion yuan (US$127 billion) in assets in a little over a decade.

That explosion in assets was fuelled by fraudulent financial statements, and breaches of the insurance regulator’s risk management benchmarks, according to a charge sheet on the Shanghai court’s website.

Under Wu’s orders, Anbang had raised capital through selling wealth management insurance policies to 10.56 million policy holders, exceeding the regulator’s approved quota by 723.87 billion yuan, according to the court. An estimated 65.25 billion yuan of funds were diverted to Wu’s personal accounts for paying debt and for spending, the court said. Lawyers of Anbang and Wu could not be reached for comment.

It leapt into the global limelight in 2014 with a US$2 billion acquisition of the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York from the Blackstone Group. Two years later, Anbang made an unsolicited US$14 billion bid to buy Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, mounting a takeover battle against the Marriott Group, which the Chinese company eventually conceded.

Between 2012 and 2016, Anbang had been involved in 14 acquisitions valued at US$25.22 billion. The shopping spree stopped in June when Wu was placed under investigation.