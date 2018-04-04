China Eastern Airlines, the country’s second-biggest carrier by passenger volume, has said it is prepared to change routes and even the type of aircraft it uses, if any looming trade war between US and China affects its passenger traffic and cargo volumes.

Speaking on Wednesday in Hong Kong after the company issued its annual results last week, Ma Xulun, Eastern’s chief executive officer, underlined it would take whatever measures necessary if the spat escalates and that could include switching its allegiance from Boeing to Airbus when it buys new aircraft.

Ma said there are “no winners in any trade war”, adding, “ultimately it’s a lose-lose situation”.

“China does not want to fight a trade war – but is not afraid of doing so.

China will give as good as it gets in trade war with United States, ambassador says

“If the US-China trade war becomes increasingly worse, market conditions will certainly affect passenger numbers, cargo volume and the introduction of new aircraft,” said Ma.

China Eastern last week released its best profits in 20 years of 6.35 billion yuan (US$1 billion), boosted by the soaring demand for travel worldwide, and the yuan’s strong performance against its US counterpart.

But the carrier still faces pressure from steadily rising fuel costs which may be further impacted by the threat of a US-China trade war. Aircraft fuel made up 25 per cent of the airline’s 2017 operating expenses.

Eastern currently has around 20 Boeing-777 aircraft in its fleet, which carry 314 to 396 passengers, but Ma’s suggestion could mean they are replaced in time by Airbus 330-200s, which typically fly with around 247 passengers on board, of which it already operates around 45.

Another option might be to lower the frequency of its US-China services. The airline currently flies direct from the mainland to Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Honolulu.

US President Donald Trump dramatically raised the odds on a US-China trade conflict last week by announcing new tariffs on hundreds of Chinese-manufactured imports amounting to US$12.5 billion. The latest sanctions follow stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminium announced by the US administration last month.

[There are] no winners in any trade war... ultimately it’s a lose-lose situation. China does not want to fight a trade war – but is not afraid of doing so

Ma Xulun, China Eastern Airlines CEO

On Monday, China retaliated by imposing new tariffs if its own worth US$3 billion on US products including pork and steel pipes.

The Chinese ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, also said in a broadcast on Tuesday that China will take “counter measures of the same proportion and scale”.

Eastern’s chief financial officer Wu Yongliang confirmed on Wednesday that rising aviation fuel prices were “likely to put some pressure on company operations”.

China’s retaliation against US tariffs hit global financial markets

“But we are still able to handle it. We will continue to pay detailed attention to fuel costs,” said Wu.

DBS analyst Paul Yong said: “If the trade war escalates and is widened, we should expect that international travel, especially between China and the US, will be affected.”

He said other major Chinese carriers, including Air China, and American airlines could also be affected.

US-China trade war would affect one in five Hong Kong jobs, finance secretary says

“Some leisure travellers may decide to stop visiting the US as a retaliatory reaction. We’ve seen that happen with South Korea and Taiwan to a certain extent before. The carriers themselves would then decide whether to reduce the number of flights or redeploy their capacity to elsewhere,” added Yong.

“The main profit-generator for Chinese carriers is the domestic market, so they wouldn’t be impacted as much as what [falling] share prices have suggested.”

Wu also said China Eastern is willing to buy into the Shanghai crude oil futures market “when the right timing and opportunity arises”.

Launched last month, it is the first commodity market to be dominated by yuan instead of the US dollar.