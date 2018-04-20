Companies with dual-class shareholding structures and biotech firms with no revenue will be able to apply for listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange from April 30 under new listing rules, the head of the exchange said on Friday.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chief executive Charles Li Xiaojia told a forum on Friday morning that the conclusions of a consultation into reform of the bourse’s listing rules would be announced on April 24, with the new rules “becoming effective the Monday after”.

The exchange has been planning a major overhaul of its listing rules as it tries to catch up with New York and Shanghai and others in the race to be the world’s largest market for initial public offers. It has previously not allowed listings by companies with dual-class share structures, making it less attractive to big technology firms, many of which use such structures.

When the new rules go into effect, biotech firms that have yet to generate revenue, as well as Chinese technology companies seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong, will also be able to apply for listings, Li said.

He expressed confidence that big name companies reportedly seeking listings, including oil firm Saudi Aramco and Chinese online payment firm Ant Finance, would list in Hong Kong, and did not see plans by China to create China depositary receipts, similar to American depositary receipts, to lure tech firms home as a threat to Hong Kong.