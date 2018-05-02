Hong Kong stocks slipped during morning trading on Wednesday, following a mixed performance in US markets overnight, while mainland stocks edged slightly higher.

Both the Hong Kong and mainland markets were back in action after the Labour Day public holiday on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s benchmark index, was down 0.1 per cent or 25.24 points at 30,782.21, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.3 per cent or 36.68 points at 12,294.71.

Insurance stocks fared less well in Hong Kong after Monday’s gains for the sector. China Life opened down 0.15 per cent at HK$22.30 and the city’s largest provider AIA dropped 1.6 per cent to HK$69.55. The biggest loser in insurance was the Chinese state-owned conglomerate PICC Group, which declined 2.4 per cent to HK$3.64. Its former president, Wang Yincheng, is awaiting sentencing after having recently pled guilty in a mainland court case to bribery charges.

Wednesday’s session will also mark an increase in the daily quota for the two stock connect schemes that link markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Mainland investors can now trade up to 42 billion yuan (HK$52.3 billion) in Hong Kong stocks from 10.5 billion yuan previously, while investors in Hong Kong can trade up to 52 billion yuan worth of stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen, up from 13 billion yuan.

The SSE Composite Index in Shanghai gained 0.3 per cent to 3,092.18 points in mid-morning trades. The CSI 300, which tracks the top 300 companies in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets, was up 0.35 per cent or 13.05 points higher at 3769.93. The Shenzhen Composite Index was up 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq-style Chinext Price Index gained 0.5 per cent.

In New York, major US stocks ended mixed during Tuesday’s session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, declining for the third day, lost 0.27 per cent or 64.10 points to 24,099.05. The S&P 500 Index closed 0.25 per cent or 6.75 points higher at 2,654.80, while the Nasdaq Composite inched 0.91 per cent or 64.44 points higher to 7,130.70, boosted by Apple’s results announcement on Tuesday afternoon that beat market expectations.

The US Federal Open Market Committee will announce its decision on interest rates later in the US business day on Wednesday. Concerns over a possible interest rate increase was felt in both the commodity and foreign exchange markets. Crude oil prices, which have had recently reached their highest level since 2014, were down 1 per cent during Tuesday’s session amid a jump in the US dollar, which is trading near a four-month high.

Tokyo’s Nikkei Index slipped 0.13 per cent, or 27.93 points, to 22,480.02 shortly after opening on Wednesday.