HSBC Holdings’ US$2 billion stock buy-back plan, the only one planned in 2018, failed to impress investors afterEurope’s biggest bank delivered first-quarter financial results that were largely in line with expectations.

The bank’s shares tumbled in Friday afternoon trading after earnings were announced, falling as much as 3.7 per cent to an intraday low of HK$74.85. By close, they were down 3.5 per cent to HK$74.95, the biggest one-day decline since February 2017.

Pre-tax profit fell 4 per cent to $4.8 billion for the quarter ended March, due to a 13 per cent increase in operating expenses from investments in digitalisation and expansion, according to the bank, which was founded in British Hong Kong more than a century ago in 1865.

HSBC spends US$2.3b on digital platforms, AI and new technology



Revenue increased 6 per cent to US$13.7 billion, driven by higher deposit margins, growth in retail banking, wealth management and commercial banking in Asia.

“Our primary focus is to grow the businesses safely, and we have increased investment to deliver that aim,” Chief Executive John Flint said in a statement.

The bank’s net interest income rose 2.6 per cent from a year ago to US$7.456 billion, with the net interest margin rising 4 basis points from last year, HSBC said.

Adjusted pre-tax profit fell 2.9 per cent to US$6.03 billion, matching a consensus estimate of US$6 billion, while the adjusted revenue was US$13.9 billion. The bank has proposed to pay a first interim dividend of US$0.10 per share.

The bank has announced four buy-backs since 2016, buying a combined US$5.5 billion of shares in the previous three occasions.

HSBC said it’s in “active discussions” with the US Department of Justice about solving civil claims based on the department’s investigation of HSBC’s legacy RMBS securitisation activities. The bank has put aside US$897 million for legal and regulatory settlements for the first quarter, with a caveat.

“There can be no assurances, however, as to how or when this matter will be resolved, or whether this matter will be resolved before the commencement of formal legal proceedings by the DoJ or whether the ultimate loss will exceed the provision,” the bank said.

Ex-HSBC exec sentenced to two years for fraudulent foreign exchange scheme



Still, the bank - the largest foreign bank operating in China - increased its investments on the mainland and in the UK in retail banking and wealth management. It also made what it called “strategic hires” in its onshore Chinese securities venture, and invested to improve the digital capabilities in all global businesses.

“We continue to benefit from interest rate rises and economic growth, particularly in Asia,” Flint said.

He added that commercial banking had made “notable progress” in Hong Kong and the UK, while retail banking and wealth management made further headway in the UK mortgage market.