Wu Xiaohui, the former chairman of beleaguered insurance giant Anbang Group, has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for fraud and embezzlement worth more than US$12 billion.

He will also have assets worth 10.5 billion yuan (US$1.65 billion) confiscated, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

Wu, who used to steer one of China’s most aggressive asset buyers, was put on trial in the No.1 Intermediate People’s Court in Shanghai in late March, charged with illegal fundraising, fraud worth 65.2 billion yuan (US$10.24 billion) and embezzling 10 billion yuan from Anbang’s insurance premium income.

Anbang, founded in 2004, has grown from a seller of car insurance into one of China’s largest insurance providers, holding nearly 2 trillion yuan in assets. The Beijing-based insurer was known for its aggressive global buying spree, which included the acquisition of the New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel in 2014 for almost US$2 billion.

Prosecutors in the case said Wu had severely harmed “the safety of investors’ capital” and “crushed national financial security”.

The top banking and insurance regulator said in April that it will inject 60.8 billion yuan into the beleaguered insurer to ensure its solvency.

The Chinese government seized control of the company in February.