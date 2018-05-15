Hong Kong stocks are predicted to rise for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, as sentiment received a boost after MSCI released a final list of 234 Chinese large caps that will be added in its benchmark equity indices starting next month.

The Hang Seng Index spot May futures contract edged up 0.2 per cent, or 55 points, to 31,513 in the pre-opening session.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained for an eighth straight session, up 68.24 points to 24,899.41, amid expectations trade tensions between the US and China will ease.

The S&P 500 ended up 0.1 per cent at 2,730.13. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.1 per cent to 7,411.32.