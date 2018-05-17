Citigroup Global Markets Asia was fined a record HK$57 million (US$7.3 million) and reprimanded by Hong Kong securities regulators on Thursday for failing in its duty as a sponsor of the initial public offering of Real Gold Mining.

Citi had “failed to conduct adequate and reasonable due diligence on Real Gold’s customers” and did not “properly supervise its staff when carrying out the sponsor work on Real Gold’s listing application”, the Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement.

The SFC’s action represents the highest fine ever imposed by the regulator on an IPO sponsoring institution for failing in its duties, baring a March fine on UBS Group for HK$119 million. UBS has appealed against the ruling by the SFC.

Citi acted as the sole sponsor for Real Gold’s listing on the main board of the Hong Kong stock market in February 2009. Real Gold, which operated three gold mines in Inner Mongolia, at the time priced its shares at the top end of indicated range raising HK$1.03 billion.

The miners shares have been suspended from trading since May 2011 after it emerged the company had filed different accounts with Hong Kong and mainland authorities, and about HK$1.5 billion of funds had been funnelled to company founder Wu Ruilin without the knowledge of investors.

In June 2016 the SFC directed that the already-suspended company be blocked from future trading in a bid to protect investors and market integrity. Real Gold has since become the longest suspended company on the Hong Kong stock exchange.