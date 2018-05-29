Hong Kong investors whose affluence is on the rise are more aggressive when it comes to investments for the upkeep of ageing parents or for property purchases for children, when compared with those in the United States and the mainland, according to a survey released by US brokerage Charles Schwab on Tuesday.

The online survey, conducted in February, polled 2,000 Hong Kong and US investors who earned up to US$225,000 a year and had up to US$1 million to invest.

“There is a lot of financial pressure, to take care of ageing parents while at the same time to buy a property for children,” said Michael Fong, the managing director of Charles Schwab Hong Kong.

About of 47 per cent of investors in Hong Kong had aggressive goals, according to the survey, and aimed to double investment yields in the short term, as compared with 32 per cent of investors in the US.

A separate Charles Schwab survey showed affluent investors in mainland China expected lower returns; they wanted returns of up to 10 million yuan (US$1.56 million), with a steady annual yield between 5 and 10 per cent.

Half of the investors in Hong Kong were investing for their families. This included the 75 per cent who said they wanted to set aside funds for elderly parents, compared with only 25 per cent in the US.

Hong Kong investors were also more likely to buy apartments for their children – 41 per cent of investors in the city planned to buy property for their children, as opposed to 20 per cent in the US and 33 per cent in mainland China.

Parents buying property for young people in Hong Kong, the world’s most expensive property market, is well documented. “But it is not just in Hong Kong. US property prices are also very high and the trend of parents helping their children to buy their own homes is likely to continue,” said Fong.

But when it came to leaving money for their children, 55 per cent of Hong Kong investors wanted to grow their funds to pass onto their children in the next 10 years, as opposed to 43 per cent of US investors.

Investors in the city are also more likely to invest in real estate, with 43 per cent of respondents saying it was their long-term investment goal, compared with 27 per cent in the US.

Mainland investors also consider it important to invest for their families, but they are more keen on providing for education expenses, with 69 per cent investing to finance their children’s education.

The survey also found that Hong Kong investors were more willing to invest internationally – 80 per cent were willing to diversify their investments into international markets compared with 16 per cent in the US.

“Hong Kong investors are more eager to invest internationally and diversify their portfolio. However, there is a gap in finding appropriate and reliable investment advice from financial experts. Their high expectation of return is also not aligned with their investment attitudes,” said Fong.

A majority of Hong Kong investors, 78 per cent, said they felt more knowledgeable than a financial adviser. Only 34 per cent consulted such advisers, compared with 60 per cent in the US and 45 per cent in mainland China.

Women investors were especially aware of the importance of diversification, and felt they needed more resources to diversify their portfolio, as compared with men.

“It is important for investors to continue to invest, to help them achieve their long-term financial goals. Many Hong Kong investors tend to make their investment decisions independently. They need to understand their risk-tolerance level and adopt a diversified approach to their investments,” said Fong.