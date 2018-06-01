Samsonite, the world’s biggest luggage maker, has replaced its CEO Ramesh Tainwala after an activist investor accused him of lying about his academic background.

The company’s shares plummeted last week and were later suspended after US short-seller Blue Orca Capital made that allegation and also accused Samsonite of “questionable accounting practises” and poor corporate governance.

News of Tainwala’s departure sent Samsonite’s shares surging by up to 12 per cent when they resumed trading on Friday, recovering virtually all the ground they lost when Blue Orca’s report sent the stock into free-fall on May 24.

His resignation, announced in a statement on Friday morning, follows allegations by Blue Orca that he had falsely claimed to be a doctor while not in fact holding a doctorate. He will be replaced by chief financial officer Kyle Gendreau.

“The board thanks Ramesh for his dedication and many contributions to the success of Samsonite over the years,” said Timothy Parker, chairman of the company, in the statement.

“While the board notes that since the company’s IPO in 2011, its disclosure of Ramesh’s educational background has been accurate, the board also takes seriously the allegation that has been made about his academic credentials. Ramesh tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons.”

Tainwala, 57, became CEO of Samsonite on October 1, 2014, and earned around US$5.7 million a year, according to Bloomberg.

Samsonite responded to Blue Orca’s report on Friday, saying it had “determined that these allegations in the short-seller report about the company are one-sided and misleading.”

Shares in Samsonite fell 12 per cent when the short-seller released a report on May 24 accusing the luggage maker of inflating profit margins and concealing slower growth through debt-fuelled acquisitions. The report also called for more auditing oversight on transactions involving companies owned by Tainwala and his family.

The company issued a short statement that evening, with Parker saying he had “full confidence” in Tainwala. The company resumed trading the next day, only to see its stock rout deepen.

The shares were suspended again on Monday and only resumed trading again this morning.

The stock was up by 7.4 per cent at HK$28.90 at 10:20am on Friday, having jumped as much as 12 per cent earlier in the session.

Gendreau, the new CEO, served as Samsonite’s chief financial officer since January 2009, having joined in June 2007 as vice-president of corporate finance and assistant treasurer.

The Massachusetts-based firm is among a handful of foreign companies that chose to list in Hong Kong.

Founded by US trunk maker Jesse Shwayder in Denver, Colorado, in 1910, Samsonite owns brands including Tumi and American Tourister. It derives 40 per cent of its sales from the US, and also sells widely in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

The company reported a robust set of first-quarter results, with sales rising 21.1 per cent to US$888.2 million. Net profit increased 18.6 per cent to US$43.9 million while net annual income was US$334.3 million for 2017, a 30.7 per cent increase from 2016.