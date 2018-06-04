Sungrow Power Supply and LONGi Green Energy Technology led Chinese renewable energy stocks lower in mainland trading after the government’s surprise decision to halt construction of solar power stations and cut industry subsidies.

Sungrow Power, the nation’s biggest maker of inverters for solar and wind power, tumbled by the 10 per cent daily limit to 12.56 yuan in Shenzhen on Monday morning, putting it on track for a seven-day, 23 per cent decline. LONGi Green Energy, a producer of silicon wafers, also plunged by the cap to 20.12 yuan. China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent.

A statement put out jointly on Friday by the planning commission, the finance ministry and the energy administration said any construction of new solar power projects must be halted until further notice, and the tariffs on electricity generated from clean energy will be lowered by 0.05 yuan per kilowatt hour.

China’s solar panel industry faces a year of reckoning amid global protectionism, slowing demand at home

The move is aimed at reining in excessive expansion of the solar industry and weeding out obsolete capacity, according to Kai Wenming, an analyst at New Times Securities.

Leading players in the industry will benefit from the upcoming consolidation in the long run, but the sector will endure a painful reshuffle in the short term, said Kai.

“The contraction in the photovoltaic industry will intensify competition in the short term because of the policy’s sudden brake,” said Gong Yongfeng, an analyst at Citic Securities. “The prices of the industry chain will come under big pressure. Industry consolidation may last for six to 12 months.”

Hangzhou First PV Material, a maker of solar-cell film, slid 10 per cent to 24.95 yuan in Shanghai. The sour sentiment spilled over to wind power stocks, sending Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology, China’s biggest maker of wind turbines, plunging by 10 per cent to 14.01 yuan.