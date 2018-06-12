Stanley Ho Hung-sun, the nonagenarian tycoon and founder of Asia’s largest casino empire, has officially ceded the reins of the company that monopolised gambling in Macau for four decades to his heirs.

The retirement of Ho, who turns 97 in November, was formally approved today at the annual shareholders meeting of SJM Holdings in Hong Kong.

The tycoon would become Chairman Emeritus, while the company’s board would be co-chaired by three people: Ho’s fourth wife Angela Leong On Kei, Ho’s daughter Daisy Ho Chiu-fung, and Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, the son of Ho’s former business partner Henry.

Leong also takes on the role of executive director, while the Ho family’s long-time consigliere Ambrose So Shu-fai will be vice-chairman and chief executive.

The retirement of the tycoon, wheelchair bound in recent years, was first announced in April.

“The most important thing I learned from my father is I have to keep studying for my entire life, and to listen to other people’s opinions with a humble” attitude, Daisy Ho said after the meeting, adding that her father is in good health.

Today’s meeting thrusts the younger generation of the Ho clan to the front line to vie with the new entrants to Macau’s gambling industry like Lui Che Woo’s Galaxy, as well as Sheldon Adelson’s Venetian and Parisian casinos.

SJM is poised to unveil in early 2019 its most ambitious property yet, the US$4.6 billion Grand Lisboa Palace, an integrated casino resort with 5.5 million square feet of space, with an emphasis to provide family-oriented entertainment in addition to gambling.

The new corporate structure, with three co-chairmen on the 15-member board, raises questions on how SJM, with HK$60 billion (US$7.6 billion) of capitalisation, could function, analysts said.

“We can’t help but think that the proposed board structure is a bit messy, with too many interested parties,” JPMorgan Chase & Co’s gaming analyst DS Kim wrote in April when SJM’s corporate structure was first announced. “This complicated structure leaves room for a potential power tussle within the board, given the lack of clear control.”

SJM’s shares fell 0.4 per cent in Tuesday trading to HK$10.60 on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The stock has risen by 51 per cent since the elder Ho’s retirement was announced on April 12.