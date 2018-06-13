Shares in Chinese smartphone maker ZTE dropped 41 per cent in Hong Kong and were down by their 10 per cent daily limit in Shenzhen in resumed trade on Wednesday, after the company reached a settlement with American authorities in relation to violating US sanctions.

Hong Kong-listed shares of ZTE were quoted at HK$14.98 in early trades, down from HK$25.6 before the suspension in April.

In Shenzhen, ZTE was quoted at 28.18 yuan having dropped by its 10 per cent daily limit.

The resumption came after ZTE agreed to pay a fine of US$1.4 billion and change its management, as part of an agreement to avoid a seven-year ban from the US.

Trading of ZTE shares in Hong Kong and Shenzhen was suspended since Washington announced in April it had banned US companies from selling crucial hardware and software components to the company. American officials imposed the ban for ZTE after it failed to take action against staff who were responsible for violating trade sanctions against Iran and North Korea.