Shanghai’s benchmark stock index plunged for a second day, sending Asia’s largest equity bourse into official bear market territory, as concerns of a trade war with the US sent investors scurrying to extract their funds from the capital markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index tumbled as much as 1.9 per cent in Tuesday trading to 2,803.78, while the key gauge on the smaller Shenzhen exchange in southern China declined by as much as 1.6 per cent to 1,561.50.

Together, Chinese stocks have lost an estimated US$1.6 trillion in value since their high in January, threatening to knock China off the throne as Asia’s largest capital market. The Shanghai index has fallen 20 per cent from its January peak, officially marking the bourse as a bear market.

Chinese investors hadn’t seen such a market rout since 2015, when a crash wiped out trillions of yuan from savings. In Shanghai today, 570 stocks fell, and 757 stocks advanced, with 138 stocks trading unchanged.

Concerns about a looming trade war spilled over to Hong Kong, weighing down the Hang Seng Index by as much as 1.6 per cent to 28,505.09, and pulling down the China Enterprises Index by almost 2 per cent to 10,990.86.