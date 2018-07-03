Hong Kong stocks were getting slammed on Tuesday morning as the Shanghai market slid further from yesterday’s 28-month low amid fears over an escalating US-China trade dispute and a rapid fall in the yuan.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped as much as 964.66 points, or 3.3 per cent , to 27,990.45 as trading resumed after the three-day holiday weekend, the lowest level it has seen in nine months. By mid-morning, the index was down 794 points, or 2.7 per cent, at 28,160.67.

Forty-nine of the 50 blue-chip stocks fell, as property developers Country Garden and China Resources Land, mining giant China Shenhua Energy, and Macau gaming company Galaxy Entertainment all sank more than 6 per cent.

Chinese financial shares weakened sharply across the board. Ping An Insurance fell 3.7 per cent to HK$69.55, ICBC lost 3.6 per cent to HK$5.66, China Construction Bank shed 3.6 per cent to HK$6.99, and Citic Securities was off by 3.4 per cent at HK$15.14.

The slide came after mainland China’s stocks and currency took another beating, with traders gripped by fears of an all-out trade war with the US, and worried about the dimming outlook for the Chinese economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped sharply on Monday to the lowest level in 28 months, deepening its losses after entering bear market territory last week. Worries about the looming US tariffs on Chinese goods added to concerns about weaker-than-expected manufacturing data for June, which cast further doubt on the outlook of the Chinese economy.

On Tuesday morning, the Shanghai Composite Index dropped further, down 0.3 per cent to 2,766.74.

The Chinese yuan also continued its slide on Tuesday in both onshore and offshore markets, after the currency’s official daily guidance rate was set at the weakest level since last August against the US dollar.

“The latest PMI [purchasing managers index] readings suggest that the economy lost some momentum last month. With credit growth still cooling and US tariffs imminent, we expect further weakness ahead, ” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist for Capital Economics, in a recent research note.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks the Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, fell 3.2 per cent, or 352.84 points, to 10,720.16 on Tuesday morning.

Overnight in the US, the main indexes finished higher as technology shares bounced back from recent heavy losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 per cent to 24,307.18. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to 2,726.71 and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.8 per cent to 7,567.69.

Still, investor concerns linger after US President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to impose tariffs on cars imported from the country’s trade partners to extract concessions from them.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan and Taiwan stocks also dropped on Tuesday morning, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rebounded after Monday’s losses.