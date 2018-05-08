The United States and China should seize the opportunity amid their ongoing trade crisis to build the capacity for a better relationship and dialogue between the two governments, said the chief of America’s largest bank and a former business council adviser to the US president.

The economies of the US and China – with a record US$375 billion surplus last year in China’s favour – have been engaged in a series of tit-for-tat threats and retributions ever since the US slapped tariffs on Chinese metal exports, invoking similar Chinese duties on American farm produce.

Hanging in the balance is US$636 billion of annual commerce between the world’s two largest economies, with spillover effects that threaten global markets, peace and the stability of the entire world.

“Trade is becoming an issue,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chairman and chief executive Jamie Dimon, during the bank’s annual Global China Summit in Beijing. “The president has raised them. They all have IT, equity ownership, some tariffs, certain regulatory barriers that go both ways. We want it resolved. The best way is through conversations.”

The two governments have a decade-old dialogue involving the highest levels of government that used to take place twice a year. It was suspended last year amid rising trade tensions between the two countries.

Starting as the Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) in 2006 during the administrations of George W. Bush and Hu Jintao, the meetings were alternatingly hosted in Washington and Beijing. They were expanded in 2009 during the Obama administration to give the US State Department under Hillary Clinton an expanded role, and renamed the Strategic & Economic Dialogue (S&EC).

The eighth and final round of the S&EC was held in June 2016 in Beijing, led by then Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang and then US Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew.

In February, Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi announced the resumption of the talks while meeting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a visit to Washington, renaming it the Comprehensive Economic Dialogue (CED). No dates were announced, and Tillerson has since been dismissed by Trump.

High-level dialogue is particularly needed, as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He prepares to set off next week for trade negotiations in Washington with his American counterparts to defuse the tension. Last week, a quartet of the Trump administration’s most ardent trade hawks – led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross – left Beijing empty-handed after two days of unfruitful negotiations.

The US asked China to cut its trade surplus by at least US$200 billion by 2020, while Beijing issued a multipoint list of demands, including the demand for the US to end its investigation of Chinese intellectual property practices.

“They’re just getting to know each other,” Dimon said separately in a Bloomberg Television interview. “They laid down what they want. The American side has laid down what they want. And that’s how you start a conversation. Now they’re working out the specific things. Hopefully they’ll make progress. We need progress to be made.”

Trump was moved to turn the threats and rhetoric from his presidential election trail into reality because “there had been too much talk, with no action” to cut the US trade deficit with China in a meaningful way, his former chief of staff Reince Priebus said during a March interview in Hong Kong.

That may be a knot that needs the direct intervention of Trump and Xi to untie. The American president had boasted of his “great relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping”, and that the two men “respect each other and talk to each other”.

That is an opportunity that could be used to “set better standards for inter-government relationships”, Dimon said. “Maybe we can establish a better relationship in total between the United States and China, which will be better for the rest of the world,” he said.

Dimon was invited in December 2016 to join Trump’s business advisory council, alongside Tesla founder Elon Musk and Disney chief executive Bob Iger. The council was disbanded in August last year after several advisers departed, in the wake of incendiary tweets by Trump.

To be sure, JPMorgan stands to benefit if China lifts the foreign ownership caps in the country’s financial services industry. The Chinese government has already lifted the limit to 51 per cent, from 49 per cent effective June 30, which will gradually pave the way for foreign banks like JPMorgan to operate wholly owned banks in China.

“What we want is simple; 100 per cent control like we have in the United States,” Dimon said during his Bloomberg interview. “I think it’s better for China. A lot of joint ventures are not very successful.

“Once we have 51 per cent, and then 100 per cent, you’ll have the full JPMorgan available to you; trade, credit, capital, product, services. Multinationals from around the world will come here and we can bring Chinese multinationals outside,” he said.