Hong Kong stocks were lower in early action on Thursday, after a weak performance from major US indices overnight ahead of US-China trade negotiations to be held in Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index declined 1.4 per cent or 420.18 points to 30,305.58, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 1.6 per cent or 190.75 points to 12,002.84.

The financial sector continued to lead markets lower in Hong Kong, with insurance providers particularly affected. Ping An shed 1.5 per cent to HK$75.55 after its spin-off healthcare app, Ping An Good Doctor, last week raised US$1.1 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest IPO of 2018. AIA also continued its losses for the second day in a row, declining 0.8 per cent to HK$69.15.

Banks did not fare well, with China Construction Bank losing 1.46 per cent to HK$8.11 and HSBC shedding 1.5 per cent to HK$77.30. Tencent Holdings, the stock with the largest turnover in the Hang Seng Index, slid 0.86 per cent to HK$390.

The market showed little reaction to confirmation on Wednesday morning that Chinese internet giant Xiaomi has applied to sell its shares in Hong Kong this year, seeking to raise US$10 billion - possibly becoming the world’s biggest IPO of 2018.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index decreased 0.23 per cent or 7.24 points to 3,073.94 while the CSI 300, which tracks big-caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, opened 0.2 per cent or 7.48 points lower at 3,756.17. The Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.13 per cent or 13.69 points to 10,329.26, while the Nasdaq-style ChiNext Price Index opened 0.25 per cent or 4.45 points lower at 1,797.12.

All three major Wall Street indices fell slightly overnight, as the focus shifted from optimism that the Federal Reserve had left interest rates unchanged to concerns that President Donald Trump was considering further restrictions on Chinese telecommunications companies selling in the US. So far, Trump has already proposed US$150 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports.

The US administration has sent a high-level delegation to Beijing to discuss trade issues with top Chinese government officials including Vice-Premier Liu He, in an attempt to stave off a potential trade war amid heightened rhetoric on both sides. Tension between the two superpowers has weighed on the stock market in recent weeks, with investors cautious over increasing risks as trade negotiations become even more drawn-out.

In New York on Wednesday, the S&P 500 declined 0.72 per cent or 19.13 points to 2,635.67 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.42 per cent or 29.81 points to 7,100.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also lost 0.72 per cent or 174.07 point to 23,924.98.