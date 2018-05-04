Hong Kong shares were lower in early action on Friday morning, following a subdued performance on US markets, with ongoing US-China trade negotiations a concern for investors.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.1 per cent to 30,278.91 points in early trades, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index eased 0.2 per cent to 11,996.42.

Banking shares suffered amid ongoing trade concerns, while insurance listings recovered slightly from Thursday’s losses. China Construction Bank lost 0.6 per cent to HK$8.03 and HSBC declined 0.8 per cent to HK$77.05. Hang Seng Bank also lost 1.2 per cent to HK$198.40. Meanwhile, AIA added 1.5 per cent to HK$70.40 and Ping An increased 0.4 per cent to HK$76.00.

Ping An Good Doctor, China’s largest online medical services app, was quoted at HK$55.10 in debut trade, rising slightly from its IPO price of HK$54.80.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.25 per cent at 3,093.12 in early trading, while the CSI 300 Index was up 0.18 per cent. The Shenzhen Component Index eased 0.3 per cent to 10,428.16 and the Nasdaq-style ChiNext Price Index was down 0.32 per cent lower at 1,821.02.

In US markets on Thursday, the S&P 500 Index lost 0.23 per cent, or 5.94 points, to 2,639.73 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.18 per cent, or 12.75 points, to 7,088.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.02 per cent, or 5.17 points, to 23,930.15.

The US reduced its trade deficit for the first time in seven months, and unemployment is forecast to drop by 4 per cent in the jobs report to be released on Friday. Chinese tech giant Alibaba, which is listed in New York, is set to announce its earnings on Friday.