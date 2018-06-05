Shares in Hong Kong’s Genscript Biotech, life sciences research services provider and preclinical cancer treatment developer, fell the most in six weeks on Tuesday after it announced plans to raise about HK$2.37 billion (US$302 million) from selling shares at a near 8 per cent discount.

The company said that it was selling 4.09 per cent of its enlarged share capital, or 75 million shares, at HK$26.50 per share, on a 7.99 per cent discount to Monday’s closing price of HK$28.80.

Controlling shareholder and president Wang Ye is also exercising 15 million options granted to her in July 2015 before the company listed later that year, at HK$26.50. The price represented about 0.82 per cent of the enlarged issued share capital.

“The directors consider that the vendor placing price to be fair and reasonable under the current market conditions and is in the best interests of the company and the shareholders as a whole,” according to a statement by Genscript filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shares in Genscript tumbled by as much as 7.29 per cent in the morning session, before trading down 6.94 per cent at HK$26.80. It was the biggest intra-day decline since March 23.

Both placements will be made to institutional investors. Proceeds will be used for building up its CAR-T (the company’s proprietary technology to treat multiple myeloma – a cancer of plasma cells) research and production facilities in China, the US and Europe; global team building for a talent programme; and building up the GMP manufactory facilities for plasmid and biologics products.

JP Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs are the placing agents.

After the transactions are completed, the combined stake owned by, among others, Zhang Fangliang, Wang Ye and Wang Luquan, will decrease to 48.42 per cent from 50.48 per cent.

The share sales are not subject to shareholders’ approval as the directors were granted authority to issue up to 348,573,421 shares, representing 20 per cent of the total number of shares, based on a resolution passed at the company’s annual general meeting on Friday.

Other pharmaceutical stocks were mixed on Tuesday. Wuxi Biologics dropped 1.88 per cent to HK$93.75 after gaining record highs and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group slipped 0.20 per cent to HK$25.50.

Sanai Health Industry surged 13.64 per cent to HK$0.75 and AK Medical added 2.35 per cent to HK$5.22.