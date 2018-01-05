Hong Kong stocks edged up on Friday morning as gains in property and oil-related stocks outweighed losses by carmakers, insurers and industrials. Mainland markets were soft.

The Hang Seng Index rose by as much as 0.5 per cent to touch a fresh 10-year high before paring back to close for lunch 0.18 per cent higher at 30,791.59. The benchmark index is heading for a weekly gain of 2.8 per cent, which would be the biggest increase since October, and is inching closer to its all-time high of 31,958 reached on October 30, 2007. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index advanced by as much as 0.7 per cent, before slipping and reaching the midday break up 0.19 per cent to 12,226.95.

“Some sectors are likely to underperform – such as construction and industrials – although the general market remains supported in the first half of the year at least,” said Kingston Lin King-ham, director of securities brokerage AMTD. “People remain optimistic about China and global growth.”

The oil sector continued to rebound after global oil prices remained elevated. Sinopec gained 2.28 per cent to HK$6.28, China Oilfield Services advanced 1 per cent to HK$8.69 before it slipped to Hk$8.55. PetroChina added 0.69 per cent to HK$5.82.

Property developers also fared well. Country Garden Holdings rose 5.41 per cent to HK$16.36, and China Evergrande Group was up 3.57 per cent at HK$29.00. Sun Hung Kai Properties added 0.4 per cent to HK$133 but dipped to HK$5.04 at the midday close.

Market worries over property cooling measures are easing amid good sales data from developers last month, according to Kenny Tang Sing-hing, chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators.

However, industrials dropped, with Kingboard Chemical Holdings easing 0.12 per cent to HK$41.7, Xinyi Glass Holdings falling 1.28 per cent to HK$10.78 and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0.28 per cent lower at HK$3.56.

Carmakers lost some ground. Brilliance China Automotive Holding slid 3.73 per cent to HK$20.65, BYD lost 1.77 per cent to HK$69.35 and Geely Automobile Holdings was 1.09 per cent lower at HK$27.15. Citigroup, however, said it was positive on BYD because the adjustment to the new energy car subsidy was expected to be delayed.

Insurers also retreated, with China Life Insurance falling 0.6 per cent to HK$24.7, Ping An Insurance down 1.13 per cent to HK$82.9, AIA Group easing 0.81 per cent to HK$67.45.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.23 per cent, or 7.95 points, to 3,393.66, while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – edged up 0.24 per cent, or 10.09 points, to 4,138.9.

The Shenzhen Composite Index was up marginally, by 0.16 per cent or 3.17 points, to 1,944.13, while the Nasdaq-style ChiNext added 0.53 per cent, or 9.62 points, to 1,804.23.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.6 per cent to 25,075.13, breaking through the 25,000 level for the first time. The S&P 500 index gained 0.4 per cent to 2,723.99 and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.2 per cent higher at 7,077.92.

Other Asian markets were generally higher in Friday morning trade. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose by 0.41 per cent to 23,602.65, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.83 per cent and Sydney All Ordinaries advanced by 0.7 per cent.