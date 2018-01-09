BusinessMarkets
Chart Book
by
Nicole Elliott

Chart of the day: Lunar New Year hope for CSI 300

PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 09 January, 2018, 11:54pm
UPDATED : Tuesday, 09 January, 2018, 11:54pm

Comments:  

Nicole Elliott
Nicole Elliott

Share

Related topics

A-shares Chart Book Stocks China stock market

Related Articles

A month ago, we wrote that the CSI 300 Index in China had more bullish momentum than might be expected and it was on track to rally to our second target at 4,400 points around the end of the year if it could hold above the 26-week moving average. Although this has not happened, the gauge still managed a weekly close above the top of the trend channel and hit the highest level since June 2015. Volume over the past month is above average while observed volatility remains subdued. We have slightly redrawn the very steep trend line and, while staying above this level, we hope the index will reach our target by the Lunar New Year.

Nicole Elliott is a technical analyst

business-article-page

Nicole Elliott
Nicole Elliott
 

Most Popular

Promotions

 
 
 

You may also like