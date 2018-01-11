Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped by Thursday’s mid-session close, taking a breather after the longest Bull Run since its launch in 1964, as a sharp drop in Tencent shares offset gains for HSBC.

The Hang Seng Index opened lower and ended the morning down 0.2 per cent, or 63.22 points, to 31, 010.5, looking that it’s likely now to snap a 12-day winning streak. Half-day turnover reached HK$78 billion (US$9.97 billion).

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-shares index, fell 0.3 per cent to 12,248.87 by the lunch-hour break.

Sentiment was dented after US stocks retreated on Wednesday amid investor fears that China, the largest buyer in recent times, might halt or slow its buying of US treasury bonds and US President Donald Trump might announce an exit from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The S&P 500 ended down 0.1 per cent at 2,748.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.1 per cent to 25,369.13. The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 0.1 per cent at 7,153.57.

Tencent was blamed for the losses on the Hang Seng Index, as it declined 2.2 per cent to HK$430.6, contributing 69 points of losses.

Chinese real estate developer Country Garden lost 3 per cent to HK$17.92, and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing shed 1.1 per cent to HK$268.8.

Shares in banking giant HSBC Holdings, however, touched HK$84.3, its highest level in nine years, before slipping back slightly to HK$83.7 by noon, up 2 per cent, extending a 1.4 per cent advance on Wednesday.

Another bright spot was Sunny Optical, which soared 6 per cent to HK$109.2, after the smartphone camera lens maker posted better than expected operating statistics for last month.

In mainland trading, the Shanghai Composite Index also opened lower, closing the morning session at 3,411.47, down 0.3 per cent. The large-cap CSI300 was off 0.5 per cent to 4,187.48.

The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 0.1 per cent to 1,943.62, while the ChiNext Price Index remained virtually flat at 1,791.71.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index had ended up 0.2 per cent at 31,073.72, and The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 3,421.83, up 0.2 per cent.