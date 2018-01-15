Ping An Insurance pulled higher, leading gainers on the Hang Seng Index by the mid-session close, after its online wealth manager unit Lufax said it plans to list in Hong Kong in April in what could become the city’s biggest fintech offering.

The Hang Seng Index traded at 31,590.97 by the lunch hour break, up 0.6 per cent, or 178.43 points from the previous session. It pared gains after opening even higher, when it touched 31,702.56, surpassing the historical closing record of 31,638.22 set on October 31, 2007.



The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-share index, rose 0.9 per cent, or 117.01 points, to 12,585.94.

Ping An boosted the Hang Seng Index by the most, responsible for 50 points of gains. The insurer jumped 3.5 per cent to HK$89.45.

Market sentiment received a strong boost after Lufax, China’s largest online wealth management platform, announced it planned to file an initial public offering (IPO) application to the Hong Kong exchange at the end of this month, seeking a valuation of US$60 billion.

Will Lufax’s stock sale in April help Hong Kong in its race for the IPO crown?

Other financial shares also advanced broadly. China Construction Bank gained 1.4 per cent to HK$7.89, HSBC added 1 per cent to HK$84.5, and AIA Group improved by 0.7 per cent to HK$67.7.

Among other top gainers, casino operator Sands China logged the biggest percentage gain among index components, soaring 7.8 per cent to HK$44.95.

The rally came after CICC, China’s first joint venture investment bank, recently upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold” and lifted its target price to HK$49.8 from HK$36 previously.

Rival Galaxy Entertainment also climbed 3.7 per cent to HK$62.4.

HKEX, the operator of the city’s stock market, gained 1.3 per cent to HK$278.4.

Separately, Tencent briefly touched an all-time high of HK$448.8, before pulling back by noon. It shed 0.2 per cent to HK$441.2.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite seesawed between small gains and losses, before inching higher by noon. It was at 3,431.71, up 0.1 per cent from the previous session.

The large-cap CSI 300 Index rose 0.6 per cent to 4,251.26.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, however, fell 0.8 per cent to 1,932.53. The Nasdaq-style ChiNext index declined 1.7 per cent to 1,755.06.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed higher for a 14th straight session, the longest stretch of increases since its launch in 1969.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed Friday’s session slightly higher at 3,428, the 11th straight day of gains, which also marked the longest winning streak since 1992.

On Wall Street, major stock indices finished at record levels on Friday as investors braced for the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.9 per cent at 25,803.19. The S&P 500 added 0.7 per cent to 2,786.24. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 per cent to 7,261.06.