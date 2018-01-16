Chart of the day: Looking for a yuan burst

September’s daily and monthly hammer candles in the onshore yuan chart marked an important interim low, as we pointed out in this column. Over the summer, volume and observed volatility have increased steadily as investors revise their outlook for the Chinese currency. The rally from 6.435 per US dollar was interrupted by the National Day holiday, which you can see as five consecutive days with no range. This week, for the first time in months, we have a candle that has broken above the top of the descending Ichimoku cloud. Helped higher by the bullish moving averages, once the lagging line breaks above first retracement resistance, expect a sudden burst up to 6.70, which is the next resistance.

Nicole Elliott is a technical analyst