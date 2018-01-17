Hong Kong stocks traded lower by Wednesday noon, pulling back after hitting an all-time closing high on Tuesday, with losses broad among Chinese developers, and energy and tech sectors.

The Hang Seng Index opened lower and briefly slipped 0.9 per cent to a low of 31,642.27. By mid-session close, it had dropped 0.6 per cent to 31,724.05.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H shares, also moved down 0.3 per cent to 12,744.74.

Country Garden Holdings was off 6.4 per cent to HK$16.64, the biggest drag on the index, after revealing plans to raise HK$23.5 billion (US$3 billion) from placement of 460 million shares and issuing convertible bonds.

Country Garden was the most heavily traded stock on the market with volumes of about HK$10.4 billion.

China Vanke, a constituent of the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index, slid 4.7 per cent to HK$40.2.

Oil shares were weak, after international crude prices retreated from three-year highs.

CNOOC lost 2.6 per cent to HK$12.22, PetroChina fell 2 per cent to HK$5.78, and Sinopec was lower by 1.4 per cent to HK$6.43.

Tencent lost 0.6 per cent to HK$441.4. Sunny Optical moved down 1 per cent to HK$109.7.

Online publishing and e-book site China Literature gave up 1.9 per cent to HK$83.8.

Wanda Hotel Development, a hotel unit of Dalian Wanda Group, however, soared 5.3 per cent to HK$1.4, after it announced the sale of property projects in London.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite reversed earlier gains and dipped 0.58 points to 3,436.01 by the lunch hour break.

The large-cap CSI 300 dropped 0.5 per cent to 4,238.49. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent to 1,917.37, while the Nasdaq-style ChiNext Price Index rose 0.9 per cent to 1,745.76.

Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks closed lower, as investors weighed the impact of the new tax changes on companies’ earnings for the final quarter of last year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.04 per cent at 25,792.86. The S&P 500 dropped 0.4 per cent to 2,776.42. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5 per cent to 7,223.69.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index advanced 1.8 per cent to end at 31,904.75, the best all-time finish and within striking distance of the historical level of 31,958, reached intra-day on October 30, 2007.

Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite also settled higher on Tuesday, up 0.8 per cent at 3,436.59.