Hong Kong stocks extended their record-setting rally by the midday close on Thursday, with investors eyeing the upcoming China GDP data for 2017, which Chinese Premier Li Keqiang recently forecast would reach 6.9 per cent for the world’s second largest economy, higher than the official target of 6.5 per cent.

The Hang Seng Index rose to an intra-session high of 32,233.81 before paring gains to 32,021.73 at the mid-session close, still up 0.1 per cent from the previous closing level. The benchmark index closed at an all-time high of 31,983 on Wednesday.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-shares index, advanced 0.9 per cent to 12,989.94 by the Thursday noon lunch break.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics is due to release economic data for last year at 3pm on Thursday. The original time for the announcement was 10am, but the bureau postponed it on Wednesday, without elaborating on the reason.

On the Hong Kong market, financials led the way.

ICBC was up 2 per cent to HK$7.08, China Construction Bank rose 1.7 per cent to HK$8.33 and Bank of China inched up 0.9 per cent to HK$4.35.

Ping An Insurance gained 1.4 per cent to HK$91.4, after local media reports said the insurer plans to spin off four tech and internet units in separate listings, including online lending platform Lufax, health care portal Ping An Good Doctor, OneConnect, which provides AI-powered services to financial companies, as well as Ping An Healthcare Management.

An earlier report by the South China Morning Post said Lufax plans to file an IPO application to the Hong Kong stock exchange at the end of January and aims to list in April. The company is believed to be seeking a valuation of around US$60 billion.

Will a fintech IPO in April help Hong Kong regain its market mojo?

Oil shares rebounded after previous losses. Sinopec added 1.6 per cent to HK$6.54, and CNOOC moved up 1.4 per cent to HK$11.84.

Nonetheless, tech shares and Hong Kong real estate developers bucked the trend and declined.

AAC Technologies and Sunny Optical Technology each dropped 2.9 per cent to close at HK$136.3 and HK$107.8 respectively.

Tencent pulled back 0.2 per cent to HK$448.2.

Wharf Real Estate fell 1.7 per cent to HK$53.10, and Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 0.6 per cent to HK$132.40.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 per cent to 3,459.99 by the lunch hour break. The CSI 300 was up by 0.3 per cent to 4,259.92.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, however, fell 0.1 per cent to 1,919.66, while the Nasdaq-style ChiNext traded basically flat at 1,742.22.

Overnight in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 26,000 level for the first time, ending the session at 26,115.64. The S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent to 2,802.56. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1 per cent to close at a record 7,298.28.