BusinessMarkets
Chart Book
by
Nicole Elliott

Chart of the day: Uncommon futures from a common sight

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 28 February, 2018, 8:01am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 28 February, 2018, 8:00am

Comments:  

Nicole Elliott
Nicole Elliott

Share

Related topics

A-shares Chart Book Commodities

Related Articles

Zhengzhou’s terephthalic acid futures contract may have an unfamiliar name, but its use in making polyethylene terephthalate plastic bottles makes it a common sight. In November last year, we noted “plenty of room on the upside [for prices]”. The pace has picked up again following the Lunar New Year holiday, as has observed volatility, which is now well above the mean regression of the past three years. Over this period, the market formed a gentle rounded base, a chart pattern that will be completed on a close on Wednesday above 5,700 yuan (US$902) per tonne. A close above the psychological level of 6,000 yuan should add to bullish momentum and create a rush to the 8,000-yuan area by the summer.

Nicole Elliott is a technical analyst

business-article-page

Nicole Elliott
Nicole Elliott
 

Most Popular

 
 
 

You may also like