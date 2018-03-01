Hong Kong stocks fell in early trading on Thursday, extending losses following the worst monthly slide in two years.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 per cent, or 79.95 points, to 30,764.77. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-share index, lost 0.6 per cent, or 73.58 points, to 12,308.5.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed lower, logging a monthly drop of 6.3 per cent, or 2,042 points, for February, the worst in two years.

Blue chip shares fell most. WH Group was the biggest percentage decliner, down 2.2 per cent to HK$9.49. The meat processor, which soared more than 10 per cent in the past two weeks, will release annual results later this month.

Oil stocks dropped after international crude futures settled lower on Wednesday. PetroChina and CNOOC declined 1.6 per cent to HK$5.44 and HK$11.22 respectively. Sinopec fell 1.4 per cent to HK$6.21.

Hong Kong real estate developer Sino Land bucked the trend and advanced 2.8 per cent to HK$14.22, after it reported a threefold increase in net profit for the second half of last year.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1 per cent to 3,254.84 in early going, after finishing last month with a 6.4 per cent loss, also the biggest decline in two years.

The large-cap CSI 300 rose 0.4 per cent to 4,040.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index and the ChiNext Price Index gained 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent each to 1,816.58 and 1,754.87.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index both snapped their 10-month winning streaks, the longest since 1959. The two indices ended February 4.3 per cent and 3.9 per cent lower at 25,029.2 and 2,731.83 respectively.

The Nasdaq Composite Index also declined 1.9 per cent in February, after rising for seven straight months.