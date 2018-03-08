Hong Kong stocks are expected to rebound on Thursday following previous losses, as the Hang Seng Index futures spot March contract gained 0.6 per cent, or 177 points, to 30,379 in the pre-opening session.

On Wall Street, US indices closed mixed, after the White House said Mexico and Canada could potentially be exempt from steel and aluminium tariffs.

“There are potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada based on national security, and possibly other countries as well based on that process,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively at 24,801.36 and 2,726.80. But the Nasdaq finished 0.3 per cent higher at 7,396.65.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong stocks ended a volatile session lower, as the resignation of Gary Cohn, chief economic adviser for White House and known as opposed to Trump’s proposed controversial tariff plan, escalated concerns over a global trade war. The Hang Seng Index dropped 1 per cent to close at 30,196.92.

Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite Index also settled lower on Wednesday, down 0.6 per cent to 3,271.67.