Hong Kong stocks set for weaker start after Trump signs tariffs

Hong Kong stocks were poised for a lower start on the last trading day of the week, as the Hang Seng Index futures spot March contract dropped 0.5 per cent, or 161 points, to 30,500 in the pre-opening session.

US President Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday to impose steel and aluminium import tariffs that will take effect on March 23, but exempting Canada and Mexico.

Trump also hinted other countries may also be spared, such as Australia, which is a “great country long term partner”.

Trump said his administration would be “flexible” with the tariffs.

US stocks closed higher, as t he Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent to end at 24,895.21. The S&P 500 index added 0.5 per cent to 2,738.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended up 0.4 per cent at 7,427.95.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index advanced 1.5 per cent to close at 30,654.52.