Hong Kong’s stock index futures declined on Thursday morning, as traders weighed the strength of the global economy after the US released stagnant retail sales data.

March futures contracts on the Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 per cent, or 140 points, to 31,313 before the spot market opens at 9:30am.

In Asian early morning trading, major markets all fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.2 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi slid 0.5 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.4 per cent.

The drop in US retail spending added to concerns about the sustainability of growth in the world’s largest economy after an earlier report showed inflation was tepid. Traders are also waiting for a decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week.

Mainland-traded smaller companies may see some movement today after Leshi Internet Information & Technology, a former heavyweight on the small-cap ChiNext gauge, said chairman Sun Hongbin had quit. Leshi’s shares were suspended since yesterday afternoon for volatile movements.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5 per cent to 31,435.01 yesterday, the first decline in five days. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 per cent to 3,291.38.

In overnight US trading on Wednesday, all three major indices fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 1 per cent lower and the S&P 500 Index retreated 0.6 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 per cent.