Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Thursday, but quickly erased gains and headed lower, as Tencent weighed on the market following news that the company’s president had unloaded a stake worth HK$434 million.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.4 per cent, or 119.59 points, to 29,902.94 early in the morning session.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-shares index, fell 0.5 per cent, or 65.13 points, to 11,936.03.

Index heavyweight Tencent declined 0.8 per cent to HK$408.8, extending a recent sell-off, after stock exchange records showed Martin Lau, president and executive director, had sold a million shares at HK$434.36 apiece. After the deal, Lau still holds 46 million shares, a 0.48 per cent stake.

Tencent has fallen more than 10 per cent since last Wednesday.

Last week, South African media firm Naspers, one of Tencent’s largest shareholders, sold US$10.6 billion of shares in the Chinese company, in order to boost its own financial strength and fund future potential investments, Naspers said.

Among other tech shares, Aac Technologies fell 1.2 per cent to HK$140.40, and Sunny Optical Technology slid 3 per cent to HK$143.00.

The selling pressure on technology shares has weighed on the Hong Kong market, following recent turmoil in US tech stocks, said analysts from Wing Fung Financial in a note on Thursday.

Any upward momentum in Hong Kong stocks is limited ahead of the Easter holidays, they said, adding that concerns about a US-China trade war have eased, but uncertainty is still weighing on sentiment.

Still, Mengniu Dairy advanced 2.8 per cent to HK$25.85, after swinging to profit last year, with a net income of 2.05 billion yuan.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.5 per cent to close at 30,022.53, following a rout in technology stocks in the US market.

On Wall Street, however, the equities sell-off eased on Wednesday night, as concerns over North Korea abated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed virtually flat at 23,848.42. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent to 2,605.00, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9 per cent to 6,949.23.

China confirmed on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had visited the country, and told President Xi Jinping that his country is committed to denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite ended Wednesday lower by 1.4 per cent at 3,122.29.