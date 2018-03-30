Chinese stocks were poised to end March on an upbeat note, paring heavy losses for the first quarter, after Hong Kong stocks recorded their most volatile quarter in two years.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 per cent to 3,164.22 on Friday morning. The index has fallen more than 4 per cent in the three-month period.

Hong Kong stocks were closed on Friday for the start of the Easter holidays and will reopen next Tuesday. For the January-March period, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.6 per cent, after fluctuating within a wide range of more than 4,300 points, the most volatile quarter since the boom and bust of 2015.

“Fears about a US-China trade war have escalated in the past month, weighing heavily on the market,” said Wang Jianhui, an analyst at Capital Securities. “Investors have turned risk-averse.

“Investor confidence has yet to fully recover as the uncertainty remains. Trading volumes are also expected to shrink.”

Still, analysts expect the market to head higher in April if Chinese companies issue solid preliminary earnings results for the first quarter.

By Friday’s lunch break, the large-cap CSI300 was up less than 0.1 per cent to 3,895.41. The Shenzhen Composite Index and the ChiNext Price Index gained 0.9 per cent and 1.7 per cent to 1,846.76 and 1,875.12 respectively.

Technology stocks shone, with chip makers and computer manufacturers posting significant gains.

Beijing Beetech and Ingenic Semiconductor both soared 10 per cent to 57.08 yuan and 29.49 yuan respectively. Dawning Information Industry surged 4.2 per cent to 55.21 yuan. HC SemiTek Group climbed 2.1 per cent to 18.69 yuan.

Overnight in the US, stocks jumped on the last trading day of the month and the first quarter. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.2 per cent to close at 24,143. The S&P 500 added 1.4 per cent to 2,642, and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.6 per cent to 7,063.

In the first quarter, the Dow dropped 2.3 per cent and the S&P fell 1.2 per cent, both snapping a nine-quarter winning streak. The Nasdaq gained 2.3 per cent, up for a seventh straight quarter.