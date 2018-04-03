US stock markets take a hit as China retaliates for Trump tariffs

The opening salvoes of a tariff spat between the US and China that some observers fear could escalate into a full-blown trade war sent jitters through Wall Street on Monday.

Stock markets fell after Beijing hit back against Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium with retaliatory duties on 128 imported American products, including pork and apples.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 600 points.

Tyson Foods dropped 6 per cent Monday, one of the biggest losses on the market.

Investors are also dumped some of their recent favourites, including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.

The S&P 500 fell 69 points, or 2.6 per cent, to 2,570.

The Dow was down 590 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 23,512. It was down as much as 639 in early afternoon trading.

The Nasdaq gave up 203 points, or 2.9 per cent, to 6,858.

China announced on Sunday that it would implement retaliatory tariffs of up to 25% on US$3 billion in food imports from the US, raising uncertainty over the possibility of a trade war between the two countries.

China’s ministry of commerce said it would be “suspending tariff concessions” on 128 US food products.

Fresh and dried fruits, almonds, pistachios and wine would be subject to an additional 15% tariff.

Eight other items, including frozen pork, would be subject to a 25% tariff.

The tariffs would begin on Monday, the ministry said.

The tariffs were in line with a list of potential duties on US products released two weeks ago in response to Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium.

The US president has also promised to levy 25% on US$60 billion in annual imports from China.

The Beijing ministry said “a large number of people expressed their support” for the measures to “safeguard the interests of the country and its industry”.

It added that China and the US should resolve issues through negotiation and dialogue. “As the world’s two largest economies, cooperation is the only correct option.”

An editorial in China’s Global Times newspaper warned that America could “say goodbye to the delusion” that China would not retaliate against Trump’s tariffs on aluminium and steel.

“Even though China and the US have not publicly said they are in a trade war, the sparks of such a war have already started to fly”, the newspaper said.

But analysts say the fact that China’s tariffs do not cover some of the US’s biggest exports to China, such as soybeans, is a sign Beijing wants to avoid an all-out trade war.

“The amount subject to tariff is not big, which shows China is willing to ease the intensity of the trade conflict that was started by the US,” said Shi Yinhong, director of the US research centre at Renmin University in Beijing. “Trump gave us a heavy shot, and China is giving a light shot back.”

China’s economic tsar Liu He spoke with US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin last week over the phone.

Mnuchin is reportedly considering a trip to China to continue talks.

Still, some in China are calling for stronger retaliatory measures on soybeans and other agricultural products as well as big-ticket US goods such as Boeing aircraft.

China, the third largest consumer of US pork, bought US$1.1 billion in pork products from the US last year, according to the US Meat Export Federation.

US senator Elizabeth Warren said on a three-day visit to China that US policy towards China up to now has been “misdirected” and she was not afraid of tariffs.

“We told ourselves a happy face story that never fit with the facts,” she said on Sunday in Beijing. “Now US policymakers are starting to look more aggressively at pushing China to open up the markets without demanding a hostage price of access to US technology.”

With US-China ties at a low, analysts say the countries are likely to keep struggling over trade.

“Even if this conflict can be eased, it won’t last long”, said Shi. “There will be rounds after rounds of trade wars in the future.”