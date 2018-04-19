Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, with semiconductor stocks a driving force after a report that China may further develop its own chip industry, while comments from Hong Kong’s monetary authority on its recent currency intervention buoyed sentiment.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.17 per cent, or 353.76 points, at 30,638.01 by mid session, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index increased 1.64 per cent, or 196.03 points, to 12,182.10.

Semiconductors stocks led gains, after China’s official People’s Daily newspaper published an article on Wednesday arguing the importance of developing the country’s own chips.

Hua Hong Semiconductor jumped 11.95 per cent to HK$19.48, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) rose 6.33 per cent to HK$11.08 and Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Company added 5.49 per cent to HK$7.5.

Spurred by the US ban on Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE buying American chips, investors believe the Chinese government will support the development of the chip industry, said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director at VC Asset Management.

“But the fundamentals in the semiconductor industry won’t improve in the short term, which means it will be hard to maintain the stock gains,” Tse said.

Sentiment was also given a boost after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said its recent intervention to support the Hong Kong dollar was within expectations, and had gone smoothly. Investors welcomed the transparency the HKMA showed, Tse said.

The city’s de facto central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market a total of 13 times and bought HK$51 billion (US$6.5 billion) worth of the local currency since last Thursday, when the Hong Kong dollar sank to the lower end of its permitted trading range.

Elsewhere, resource stock rose as oil prices hit three-year highs. China Oilfield rose 6.24 per cent, PetroChina climbed 5.16 per cent while Anton Oilfield Services added 7.41 per cent.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.74 per cent to 3,114.37 while the CSI300 – which tracks big caps in Shanghai and Shenzhen – increased 1.03 per cent to 3,805.01. The Shenzhen Composite moved up 0.69 per cent to 1,816.33 and the Nasdaq-style ChiNext added 0.15 per cent.

Troubled conglomerate Leshi, which is struggling under mountains of debt, jumped 6.02 per cent to 4.93 yuan in Shenzhen after it said its television unit had secured investments from Chinese tech giant Tencent, e-retailer JD.com, property firm Wanda and retailer Suning.