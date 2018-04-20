BusinessMarkets
Chart Book
by
Nicole Elliott

Chart of the day: Steady up in Shenzhen

PUBLISHED : Friday, 20 April, 2018, 8:02am
UPDATED : Friday, 20 April, 2018, 8:01am

Comments:  

Nicole Elliott
Nicole Elliott

Share

Related topics

A-shares Chart Book China stock market Stocks

Related Articles

It may not feel like it, especially when one reads the rather breathless media hype, but observed volatility in the Shenzhen A-share index dropped sharply this month. Once again, triangle support kicked in for a third time this year, increasing the importance of this trend line. The hammer candle is a powerful bullish signal, but more importantly forms part of a series of coils, twists and turns in what we feel is an attempt at forming a lasting base. Expect a cautious test of triangle resistance, with a break above it pushing prices to the top of the B wave. An eventual move to November’s high at 2,140 points, where the correction lower started, is on the cards.

Nicole Elliott is a technical analyst

business-article-page

Nicole Elliott
Nicole Elliott
 

Most Popular

 
 
 

You may also like