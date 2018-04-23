Hong Kong’s stocks dropped on Monday morning, extending last week’s decline, as a trade row between China and the US continued to put investors on edge.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.4 per cent, or 108.11 points, to 30,310.22 at noon, having fallen 1.3 per cent last week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-share gauge, retreated 0.2 per cent. The mainland’s Shanghai Composite Index fell slightly.

The prospect that the US and China might be ready to hold talks to ease trade tensions was not enough to reassure investors. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is considering a trip to China to resolve the dispute. He is “cautiously optimistic” of reaching an agreement with Beijing that bridges their differences over trade, he said at a meeting in Washington over the weekend.

“Investors are not too optimistic about the economic outlook in the scenario of a possible trade war,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Hengsheng Asset Management in Shanghai.

The sell-off continued in the technology sector after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chip maker, made sales and earnings forecasts that trailed analysts’ estimates last week. TSMC is the main supplier of microchips to Apple.

Sunny Optical Technology plunged 5.5 per cent to HK$134.70 and AAC Technologies Holdings slid 1.8 per cent to HK$111.10. Tencent Holdings fell 1.5 per cent to HK$394.40.

Property developers also retreated on concerns that rising borrowing costs in the city’s interbank market might deflate a bubble in the housing market. New World Development slid 1.2 per cent to HK$11.18 and Sino Land lost 1.1 per cent to HK$13.04.

Legend Holdings, a Chinese company with businesses from information technology to property and financial services, gained 2 per cent to HK$25.40. The company has been picked by Beijing’s regulator as the first company in a trial programme that will allow major shareholders of H-share companies to trade their shares freely in Hong Kong’s stock market.

Founding and major shareholders control almost 90 per cent of Legend, with the stocks unable to be bought and sold like common shares in the secondary market.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1 per cent, or 3.26 points, to 3,068.28. The CSI 300 Index of big-caps was little changed, and the ChiNext gauge of smaller companies, sank 1.3 per cent.