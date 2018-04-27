Hong Kong’s stocks rose for the first time in three days on Friday morning, as technology companies rebounded after industry bellwethers from Amazon.com to Intel forecast earnings that beat estimates.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.4 per cent, or 129.15 points, to 30,136.83 at the start of trade. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-share gauge, rose 0.5 per cent. The mainland’s equity benchmark was little changed.

The mainland’s markets will be shut on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays, while Hong Kong’s stock market will be closed on Tuesday.

Major stock benchmarks all rose in Asian early morning trading on Friday as technology stocks led the charge. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.5 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.6 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6 per cent after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with President Moon Jae-in in the first summit in 11 years, with denuclearisation at the top of the agenda.

Stocks in the region got a boost after Amazon.com, Intel and Baidu all forecast better-than-estimated profit for the second quarter, helping to alleviate a recent global rout in technology stocks. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury dropped below 3 per cent in overnight trading, allaying concerns that higher borrowing costs would dent corporate earnings.

In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical Technology Group advanced 4 per cent to HK$126.20, set to end a two-day, 10 per cent decline. AAC Technologies Holdings rebounded 2.6 per cent to HK$116.20, poised to snap a losing streak of 12 straight days.