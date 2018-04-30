Hong Kong stocks ended Monday morning’s trading session at a five-day high, as investors were buoyed by rising hopes of peace on the Korean peninsula and incoming hot-ticket IPOs from Chinese biotechnology firms, following the Hong Kong stock exchange’s relaxation of listing rules last week.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 1.5 per cent, or 458.09 points, to 30,738.76 by lunchtime, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 2.06 per cent, or 247.98 points, to 12,314.56. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6 per cent to 2,508.02. Markets in China and Japan are closed for a public holiday.

“It’s a rebound for sure. Lots of IPOs are coming into the Hong Kong stock exchange and more Korean peninsula peace talks are on the horizon, pulling stocks up such as Tencent,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, director of VC Brokerage.

“Banks have also rebounded as investor sentiment changed. The Hang Seng Index is still under 31,000, which is quite a resistance, but we want to see how much turnover there is at the end of the day.”

The Hong Kong market was helped by a strong showing from financial and technology stocks, who bounced back from last week’s declines. Insurance giants AIA and Ping An Insurance advanced 2 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively, after Ping An’s spin-off health care app Ping An Good Doctor raised a staggering US$1.1 billion from its hotly anticipated IPO on Friday.

Other Chinese firms rushing to jump onto the Hong Kong IPO bandwagon include the world’s fifth-largest smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi, which hopes to raise at least US$10 billion, according to Bloomberg, and Shanghai Henlius Biotech that is planning to raise at least US$500 million, according to Reuters.

This follows last week’s landmark Hong Kong stock exchange announcement that it will allow dual-class share listings, to better compete with rival New York exchanges to attract big-label technology and biotechnology firms.

Shares of mainland Chinese lenders Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China Hong Kong jumped 2.8 per cent to HK$6.97 and 4.7 per cent to HK$40.90 respectively. Hang Seng Bank also hit a three-year high of HK$200.40, gaining 2.45 per cent by noon. Tencent Holdings, whose shares had the biggest turnover, also gained 0.9 per cent to HK$392.

Meanwhile, Chinese automobile manufacturer BYD suffered a 5.8 per cent drop to HK$54.70 after reporting on Friday a 83 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit on year.

The major Wall Street indices closed almost flat on Friday after a rough week for technology stocks. The S&P 500 gained 0.11 per cent to 2,669.91 points after a slew of US corporate earnings announced last week exceeded market expectations, with strong showings for technology giants Amazon, Intel and Microsoft. The Nasdaq Composite inched 0.02 per cent higher to 7,119.80. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.05 per cent to 24,311.19.

US economic growth cooled during the first quarter due to weak consumer spending, according to a report released on Friday by the US Commerce Department.