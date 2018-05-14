Hong Kong stocks continued where they left off last week, extending gains on Monday, propelled by Chinese lenders, after the Chinese central bank released stronger-than-expected figures on new yuan loans and total fundraising for April, indicating credit and liquidity demand remains strong from households and companies alike.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 1.4 per cent, or 421.53 points, to 31,543.59 by mid-morning. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, gained 1.5 per cent, or 183.20 points, to 12,528.50.

Chinese bank stocks advanced broadly. Agricultural Bank of China jumped 3.2 per cent to HK$4.60 (58.6 US cents). ICBC gained 1.8 per cent to HK$6.97. China Construction Bank rose 1.3 per cent to HK$8.31.

The gains came after government statistics showed new yuan loans reached 1.18 trillion yuan (US$186 billion) in April, exceeding the consensus estimate of 1.1 trillion yuan.

Total social fundraising, a gauge of credit and liquidity, also proved stronger than expected at 1.56 trillion yuan, according to the People’s Bank of China.

Smartphone component maker and telecom shares also led risers, after US President Trump said he had been working with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to keep ZTE, China’s second largest telecoms company, in business.

Telecom equipment supplier Mobi Development, which says nearly half of its revenues come from ZTE, spiked 24 per cent to HK$1.12. Smartphone component manufacturer Sunny Optical Technology soared 7.9 per cent to HK$153.50 while AAC Technologies rose 3.5 per cent to HK$126.00.

On mainland trading, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent to 3,173.06. The large-cap CSI300 rose 0.9 per cent to 3,906.80 and the start-up board index ChiNext edged up 0.2 per cent to 1,837.49.

China Merchants Bank climbed 2.4 per cent to 30.80 yuan. Bank of Nanjing also gained 2.8 per cent to 8.89 yuan.

Last week, the Hang Seng Index rose 4 per cent, marking the steepest weekly percentage gain in three months. The stock benchmark gained for five days in a row, posting the longest winning streak since February, tracking strong gains on Wall Street as soft US inflation data eased fears about a faster pace of interest rate rises.

Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite Index also posted a 2.3 per cent weekly rise, up for a third straight week, amid expectations the MSCI’s inclusion of Chinese shares in its global benchmarks on June 1 will spark significant fund inflows to China’s equity markets.