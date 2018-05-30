Hong Kong stocks plunged below the key 30,000 level on Wednesday morning for the first time in three weeks, joining a global equity sell-off after political turmoil in Italy shook financial markets across the globe and renewed US-China trade uncertainty rattled investors.

The Hang Seng Index opened sharply lower and fell to as low as 29,964.34 in early trading, down 1.7 per cent from the previous close.

All 50 blue-chip stocks fell.

WH Group, China’s largest meat processor that owns US pork giant Smithfield Foods, declined 3.1 per cent to HK$8.10.

Smartphone component manufacturer Sunny Optical Technology moved down 3.2 per cent to HK$154.70, and rival AAC Technologies pulled back 2.8 per cent to HK$116.30.

Losses in Hong Kong added to a regional stock rout, as Japan’s Nikkei Average fell 1.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.8 per cent, Taiwan’s Taiex shed 1.3 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6 per cent.

Political turmoil in Italy has wreaked havoc in global markets, triggering a sharp sell-off in Italian bonds and stocks that has unnerved investors across the globe.

Investors worry the tensions in Italy, which is the third-largest economy in the euro zone, could lead to fresh elections that might become a de facto referendum on the country’s euro membership.

Adding to the selling pressure was a fresh announcement from the White House that it will proceed with plans to impose a 25 per cent tariff on US$50 billion worth of Chinese exports involving “industrially significant technology”.