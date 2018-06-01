MSCI’s Emerging Markets Index, the world’s most closely tracked equity benchmark followed by US$1.9 trillion of global funds, kicked off its first inclusion of China’s yuan-denominated A stocks with a dismal start, as 70 per cent of the included stocks declined in their trading debut.

As many as 180 of the roughly 230 stocks - including movie studio Perfect World Pictures and solar energy generator Longi Green Energy Technology - fell when they traded for the first time amid a declining market weighed down by concerns of a heightening tumult in global trade.

Perfect World fell as much as 6.7 per cent to 33.65 yuan, while Longi plunged 7.3 per cent to 22.38 yuan in Shanghai. The Shanghai Composite Index, the broadest measure of stocks traded on China’s financial hub, dropped as much as 0.6 per cent before hovering at 3,079.16 during the lunch trading pause. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3 per cent to 1,123.73.

The MSCI, closely used by passive investors as a benchmark for measuring their funds’ performance, will include China’s class A shares in a two-step process, making up 0.4 per cent of the EM Index’s weighting in June, and 0.8 per cent in September.

“Because China is really driving global growth, the inclusion of A shares in the MSCI China Index is long overdue,” said Justin Leverenz, director of emerging market equities and pofolio manager at Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund. “In China, the A share market is US$8 to US$9 trillion of market capitalisation, and there is nothing larger in the rest of the world with the exception of United States equities. While China has a smaller economy than the US, it is driving 35 per cent to 40 per cent of growth in the world.”

The inclusion is likely to initially attract at least US$17 billion into China’s stocks, according to MSCI’s estimates.

“This is a historic moment in the opening of China’s capital markets to global investors,” said HSBC’s Greater China chief executive Helen Wong. “We see foreign ownership of Chinese stocks increasing to better reflect the scale of China’s economy and markets. These inflows can help finance China’s real economy as it becomes increasingly driven by technology, services and consumption.”

Global investors had piled into Chinese stocks in the weeks leading up to their formal inclusion.

A record 54.4 billion yuan (US$8.5 billion) of net capital flowed into mainland China in May via the Stock Connect programme that allows global investors to gain access to China’s A shares, according to data by the Hong Kong stock exchange. A day before the Chinese stocks made their MSCI debut, the Stock Connect recorded a net fund inflow of 6.63 billion yuan, the highest in more than a month.

“The MSCI EM Index’s inclusion of A shares will help expand the Stock Connect” programme, said former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan, during a forum in Hong Kong about the city’s financial future.

He said Hong Kong, as an international financial hub, has a unique role in supporting China’s opening up and reform of its financial markets.

By launching a number of mutual connect programmes, including the Stock Connect, Bond Connect, and the mutual fund recognition programme, Hong Kong helps channel overseas investments into mainland companies, provide a platform for them to expand overseas, improve their corporate governance, and enable Chinese firms to better compete on the global stage, Zhou added.